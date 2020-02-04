DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 4

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4 ** JAKARTA - President of Singapore Halimah Yacob will make a State Visit to the Republic of Indonesia from Feb. 3-6, at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo - (to Feb 06) ** ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets Qatar's foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani - (1030 GMT) ** BRUSSELS, Belgium - EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan speaks at CER thinktank on trade and the global economy - 1700 GMT. ** WASHINGTON D C - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hosts Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama. ** ROME – Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias visits Rome where he will meet with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio. MINSK – Lithuania's Minister of Foreign Affairs Linas Linkevicius is in Belarus on a working visit (to Feb 5).

BRUSSELS - The President of the European Council Charles Michel meets Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Brussels. - 1700 GMT MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Ann Linde, Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs. A news conference is scheduled after the talks. VIENNA – OPEC and non-OPEC's Joint Technical Committee (JTC) has scheduled a meeting over Feb. 4-5 in Vienna to assess the impact of China's new coronavirus on oil demand. (to Feb 05). WASHINGTON – Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani will attend a conference in Washington. He will take part in the annual Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom event. WARSAW - North Macedonia President Stevo Pendarovski pays a visit to Warsaw where he will hold a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. The two presidents will make statements after their meeting. - 1000 GMT PRAGUE - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Vadym Prystajko visits Prague, meets with his Czech counterpart Tomas Petricek. Together, they open the Czech-Ukraine Business Forum. - 1030 GMT WARSAW - North Macedonia President Stevo Pendarovski to visit Warsaw.

NEW YORK CITY, United States - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds a news conference to discuss priorities for 2020. - 1730 GMT MADRID, Spain - Argentine president Alberto Fernandez visits Spain.

GLOBAL - World Cancer Day. SAPPORO, Japan – 2020 Sapporo Snow Festival (to Feb. 11).

BERLIN - European Police Congress (To Feb. 5) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

BRUSSELS - The President of the European Council Charles Michel meets the prime ministers of Sweden, Portugal and the Netherlands and Austria's Chancellor in Brussels. - 0800 GMT HAVANA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez to kick off a three-day trip to Latin America.

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager holds debate with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell on the European Defence in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6 ** WASHINGTON DC - U.S.President Donald Trump hosts Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta for talks and trade negotiations are expected to be announced at the meeting. ** PRETORIA, South Africa - German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits South Africa on an official visit where she will hold talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa and give a joint news conference - 0700 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - The President of the European Council Charles Michel meets the prime ministers of Czech Republic, Finland, Denmark and Bulgaria in Brussels - 0800 GMT. ** BARCELONA, Spain - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to meet with Catalan separatist regional leader Quim Torra in Barcelona - 1100 GMT. ** WASHINGTON DC - Kenyan President H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta addresses business leaders at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce - 2000 GMT.

Ethiopia, Senegal, Germany – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Ethiopia, Senegal and Germany. In Ethiopia, he will also meet with world leaders attending the 33rd African Union Summit, and "participate in side events focused on deepening our relationships with African countries," the office said in a statement. (to Feb 14) MEXICO CITY - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visits Mexican government officials in Mexico City. BRUSSELS - EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan gives a speech at DigitalEurope conference - 1000 GMT. GLOBAL - International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation 2020.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7

** MOSCOW – The presidents of Russia Vladimir Putin meets President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. CARACAS - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov heads to Venezuela at the tail end of a three-day trip to Latin America to hold talks with the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. NEW DELHI - Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will visit India (to Feb. 11).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8 Ireland - Irish House of Representatives election. VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 25).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11 ** MOMBASA, Kenya - Royal Highness Crown Prince Haakon of Norway plans to visit Kenya and will be accompanied by the country's ministers of international development and regional development and digitalisation. ** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds news conference ahead a meeting of the military alliance's defence ministers - 1000 GMT.

KYIV - European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi to visit Ukraine (to Feb. 12) GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2020 - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY , FEBRUARY 12 ** BRUSSELS - NATO Defence ministers holds a two-day meeting at the military alliance's headquarters in Brussels (to Feb 13).

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13

BEIRUT - 12th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah. GLOBAL - World Radio Day.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14 DUBLIN - OECD Economic Surveys: Ireland 2020.

GLOBAL - Valentine's Day. BEIRUT - 15th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri.

LONDON - London Fashion Week February 2020 (to Feb. 18). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17 PRISTINA - 12th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18 LONDON - The BRIT Awards 2020

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

BERLIN – 70th Berlin International Film Festival (to Mar. 1). VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2020 - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21 RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 26). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22 RIYADH - G20 finance ministers, central bank governors meeting in Riyadh (to Feb. 23). TOGO - Referendum. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24 GENEVA – 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council (to Mar 20). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25 NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras 2020 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

CAPE TOWN, South Africa - South Africa's Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will unveil 2020 budget - 1200 GMT - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28 HAMBURG, Germany - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to hold speeches at the Matthiae Mahl event in Hamburg, a festive dinner first held in the year 1356. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MARCH 3 GLOBAL - International Day for Ear and Hearing. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4 HANOI - Vietnam to host ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) in Da Nang (to Mar. 7).

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 5 BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gives speech at BusinessEurope conference in Brussels - 0830 GMT.

BRUSSELS - European Commission executive vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at conference on "Implementing the Green Deal in partnership with industry" - 1315 GMT. BRUSSELS - European commissioner for economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks at conference on "Delivering the reforms needed to strengthen the Economic and Monetary Union" - 1415 GMT.

BRUSSELS - European Commission executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis speaks at conference in Brussels - 1515 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Council president Charles Michel speaks at conference in Brussels - 1530 GMT. MOSCOW – 67th death anniversary of Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

GENEVA – 90th Geneva International Motor Show (to Mar. 15) ZAGREB - EU foreign ministers to hold informal meeting in Zagreb.

LUXEMBOURG - EU environment ministers will meet in Brussels for talks. VIENNA - 178th (Extraordinary) Meeting of the OPEC Conference.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 6

VIENNA - 8th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 8 GLOBAL - International Women's Day. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MARCH 10 TIBET – 61st anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

SENDAI, Japan – 9th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 12

BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs ministers meet for talks in Brussels. BRUSSELS - European justice and home affairs ministers meet in Brussels (to Mar. 13) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 13 DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 17). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 15

GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting. DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 9th anniversary of an increasingly bloody uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 16 HALABJA, Iraq – 32nd anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 17 DHAKA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh to bolster ties.

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 19 EGYPT – 9th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms.

KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers, central bank governors and heads of other institutions will meet to discuss current economic trends and crisis-related issues during the APEC-Finance and Central Banks Deputies’ Meeting in Malaysia - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 22 GLOBAL - World Water Day. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 23 GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs minister meet in Brussels - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 24

BRUSSELS - The vice-president of the European Commission in charge of digital Margrethe Vestager speaks on "a new rulebook for the digital economy". GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. QUANG NINH, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 24th ASEAN Finance Ministers(AFMM) Meeting (to Mar. 27).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25 BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy presents the Eastern Partnership post-2020.

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis presents Action Plan on Anti-money Laundering. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 26 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 27).

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 27

TAJIKISTAN - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 28 DUBAI - HORSE RACING - 2020 Dubai World Cup. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 29 MALI - National Assembly Election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 31 STRASBOURG, France - European Commission Vice-President Dubravka Suica presents a report on the "Impact of Demographic Change" during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg.

