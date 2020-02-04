Iran wants to resolve issues with Saudi, UAE quickly - Iranian official
Iran wants to resolve differences with Gulf states Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates "as quickly as possible", Tehran's ambassador to Iraq told the Iraqi state news agency in an interview published on Tuesday.
Ambassador Iraj Masjedi said that commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed at Baghdad airport by a U.S. drone strike last month, was carrying a message setting out Iran's position on possible rapprochement with Saudi Arabia, the news agency reported.
