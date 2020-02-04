Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in J-K HC seeking stay on release of movie 'Shikara'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 23:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 23:36 IST
Plea in J-K HC seeking stay on release of movie 'Shikara'

A petition has been filed in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, seeking a stay on the release of Hindi movie 'Shikara' which is based on exodus of Kashmir Pandits from the Valley in 1990. The petition, filed by three social activists on Monday before the registry of the high court, is seeking stay on release of the movie on the grounds that besides not being based on facts, it was also "communal in nature".

The petition has not been listed for a hearing yet. The activists have sought a review and editing of the "objectionable" scenes and narrations of the movie which, the petitioners claim, blames the entire Kashmiri population for the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990.

The petitioners have maintained that the trailers of the movie that are being shown on the television indicate that the movie has the potential of communal polarisation. "The above said narration and depiction of events is not only concocted and far away from truth but is also communal in nature," they said.

The petition seeks directions to the respondents, including the producer and director of the movie Vidhu Vinod Chopra, to withhold the release of the movie on February 7 till it is reviewed, scrutinised and censored by appropriate authorities. The official handle of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films on Twitter released a statement, saying, "We have just learnt from media sources that a petition has been filed in the Hon. J&K HC against the release of #Shikara. We have no other information about the matter. Our counsel #HarishSalve will take appropriate steps as may be required." PTI JUR MIJ SNE

RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

HOF voter who snubbed Jeter remains a mystery

The lone baseball writer who didnt name New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter on the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot opted to keep his or her vote private. The Baseball Writers Association of America released the ballots of 315 voters to the publ...

U.S. mulls withdrawal from WTO's $1.7 trillion purchasing pact -Bloomberg

The United States is considering a plan to withdraw from a World Trade Organization pact worth 1.7 trillion in government contracts, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a source.Officials in the administration of U.S. President Donald Tru...

U.S. deploys 'more survivable' low-yield nuclear weapon for launch from submarines

The U.S. Defense Department said on Tuesday the Navy had fielded a low-yield submarine-launched ballistic missile warhead, something the Pentagon believes is needed to deter adversaries like Russia but which critics say lowers the threshold...

Knicks part ways with team president Mills

The New York Knicks parted ways with team president Steve Mills on Tuesday. The team said in a news release that general manager Scott Perry will oversee basketball operations while the organization undertakes an immediate search to replace...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020