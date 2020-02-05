Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-U.S. deploys 'more survivable' submarine-launched low-yield nuclear weapon

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 03:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 03:23 IST
UPDATE 2-U.S. deploys 'more survivable' submarine-launched low-yield nuclear weapon
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. Defense Department said on Tuesday the Navy had fielded a low-yield, submarine-launched ballistic missile warhead, something the Pentagon believes is needed to deter adversaries like Russia but which critics say lowers the threshold for using nuclear weapons. Low-yield nuclear weapons, while still devastating, have a strength of less than 20 kilotons. The atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, in August 1945, had about the same explosive power.

"This supplemental capability strengthens deterrence and provides the United States a prompt, more survivable low-yield strategic weapon," John Rood, the undersecretary of defense for policy, said in a statement. "(It) supports our commitment to extended deterrence; and demonstrates to potential adversaries that there is no advantage to limited nuclear employment because the United States can credibly and decisively respond to any threat scenario," Rood added.

A 2018 Pentagon document called for the military to expand its low-yield nuclear capability, saying the United States would modify a small number of submarine-launched ballistic missile warheads with low-yield options. "The administration's decision to deploy the W76-2 warhead remains a misguided and dangerous one. The deployment of this warhead does nothing to make Americans safer," Democratic Representative Adam Smith, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said in a statement.

Arms control advocates and some lawmakers have argued that such low-yield weapons reduce the threshold for potentially using nuclear weapons and could make nuclear conflict more likely. The United States already has air-launched, low-yield nuclear weapons and critics say that should be sufficient. "President Trump now has a more usable nuclear weapon that is a dangerous solution in search of a problem," said Kingston Reif, director for disarmament and threat reduction policy at the Arms Control Association advocacy group.

The argument for these weapons is that larger nuclear bombs are so catastrophic that they would never be used, meaning they are not an effective deterrent. With less power and destruction, the low-yield option would potentially be more likely to be used, serving as an effective deterrent, military officials have said. The Federation of American Scientists said last week that the Navy was scheduled to deploy the low-yield warhead on the USS Tennessee in the Atlantic Ocean.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Texting while walking more dangerous than talking on phone: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

China virus death toll rises to 490: govt

Beijing, Feb 5 AFP The number of confirmed deaths from Chinas coronavirus outbreak rose to at least 490, after authorities in Hubei province reported 65 new fatalities Wednesday.In its daily update, figures from the health commission in Hub...

UPDATE 2-With impeachment almost over, Trump faces Congress in prime-time speech

With the impeachment drive against him ebbing, U.S. President Donald Trump faces his Democratic accusers on Tuesday night at a State of the Union speech where he is expected to push his case for another four years in office. Trump, a Republ...

UPDATE 2-Nigeria working to have U.S. travel ban lifted -foreign minister

Nigeria has begun working on the security and information sharing requirements for the lifting of a U.S. travel ban on prospective immigrants from the African nation, Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said on Tuesday. Speaking at a...

Britain urged to lead by example for successful UN climate summit

Britain, as host of Novembers U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, should set an example to other countries by outlining a detailed plan for how it will cut its planet-heating emissions to net zero by 2050, green groups said on Tuesday.At a Londo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020