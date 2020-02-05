Left Menu
Let us all work in direction of building a grand Ram Temple: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced the formation of the Ram Temple trust, which would oversee the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 11:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 11:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced the formation of the Ram Temple trust, which would oversee the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He said that the trust has been named 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra'.

"I am happy to share with my fellow Indians that important decisions have been taken with regard to Ram Janmabhoomi. These are in line with the verdict of the Honourable Supreme Court of India. We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra'," the Prime Minister said in the Lok Sabha. On November 9, Supreme Court had pronounced its verdict in the case and had set three months deadline for construction of the trust.

"This trust was to be formed in line with the verdict of the Honourable Supreme Court of India. After the verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue came out, the people of India displayed remarkable faith in democratic processes and procedures. I salute the 130 crore people of India," he said. Prime Minister Modi also outlined the inclusive structure of the country while reiterating that the government was working for welfare of all Indians.

"We are all members of one family. This is the ethos of India. We want every Indian to be happy and healthy. Guided by 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' we are working for the welfare of every Indian. Together, let us all work in the direction of building a grand Ram Mandir," he said. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had in November ruled unanimously in favour of Ram Lalla. It said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7-acre will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram temple at the site. The court had asked the government to give 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for construction of a mosque. (ANI)

