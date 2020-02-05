Left Menu
Pornography is menace, govt working to curb it: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said that pornography is a menace and Central Government, State Government along with the State police are working together to curb it.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 14:06 IST
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said that pornography is a menace and Central Government, State Government along with the State police are working together to curb it. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Kalyan Banerjee, AITC, Serampore (West Bengal) raised a question--Whether any mechanism has been found by the Central Government to find out if any fake news is being published, printed or child pornography is being circulated, if so then how many cases have been detected and in how many cases punishment has been given.

To this, Prasad said that measures are being taken in the direction to curb pornography and the entire country needs to understand this menace. "Pornography, particularly child pornography is a serious menace. We are taking a lot of measures. Central Government, State Governments and State police are working together to curb it," Shankar said in Lok Sabha.

"In the case of child pornography and abuse of social media for this propagation, we are also taking lots of measures. The entire country also needs to understand this menace. Not only this but revenge porn is rising in the country. These are the issues which the society, the country, the polity and the parliament have to work together," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

