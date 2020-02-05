Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shaheen Bagh: Court seeks ATR on Brinda Karat's plea for FIR against Thakur, Verma

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 18:55 IST
Shaheen Bagh: Court seeks ATR on Brinda Karat's plea for FIR against Thakur, Verma

A Delhi court Wednesday directed the police to file action taken report (ATR) on a complaint by CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat seeking FIRs against Union minister Anurag Thakur and his BJP colleague and MP Parvesh Verma for their alleged hate speech in relation to anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja directed the police to file the report by February 11, the next date of hearing.

"Thakur and Verma had sought to incite people as a result of which three incidents of firing took place at two different protest sites in Delhi," Karat told the court in here complaint. "Let ATR be called from the DCP District New Delhi/DCP concerned," the court said.

The complaint has sought lodging of FIRs under various sections, including 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.), 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC. It also sought action under other sections of the IPC, including 298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

If convicted, the accused may get a maximum jail term for seven years. Karat approached the court after her written complaints to the Commissioner of Police and the SHO, Parliament Street, failed to elicit any response, she told the court.

She had written to the Commissioner on January 29 and subsequently on 31, while the letter to the SHO Parliament Street was sent on February 2, she said. At the Rithala rally here, the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs had on January 27 egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan -- "shoot the traitors" -- after lashing out at anti-CAA protesters.

BJP MP Verma had on January 28 said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to kill and rape women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Corini sacked again as Brescia coach, Lopez appointed

Milan, Feb 5 AFP Brescia have sacked Eugenio Corini for the second time this season and appointed Uruguayan coach Diego Lopez, the Serie A strugglers confirmed on Wednesday. The 49-year-old Corini had already been sacked on November 3 and r...

Madhya Pradesh Tourism to hold 3-day cultural festival 'Namaste Orchha'

With an aim to make Orchha part of the the Golden Circle due to its close proximity with Delhi, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism on Wednesday announced a three-day Namaste Orchha cultural festival, beginning from March 6. Through Namaste Orchha, ...

Par panel slams HRD ministry over no reservation to OBCs in admission to KVs, JNVs

Slamming the HRD Ministry over no provision for reservation of OBCs in admission to Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalas, a parliamentary panel has recommended that a decision be taken on the issue within three months to ensure...

Cycling-CADF confirms Astana report leak, taking no disciplinary action

The Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation CADF said on Wednesday it deeply regretted the leaking of a report into possible anti-doping violations by the Astana team and confirmed that it had not initiated disciplinary proceedings. Reports in Danis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020