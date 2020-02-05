Romanian lawmakers topple PM Orban's government

Romanian lawmakers toppled the centrist minority government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday, raising the prospect of prolonged political uncertainty due to a fragmented legislature.

"This government is now dismissed by parliament by a large margin," said Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of the opposition Social Democrat Party, which spearheaded the no-confidence vote.

Official data showed 261 lawmakers voted to topple Orban. The motion needed 233 votes to pass.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.