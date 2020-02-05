Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirbhaya case: HC critical of authorities for delay in seeking death warrants

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 20:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 20:45 IST
Nirbhaya case: HC critical of authorities for delay in seeking death warrants

The Delhi High Court was on Wednesday critical of the delay caused by the authorities in seeking issuance of death warrants for the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case as also of the "delay tactics" adopted by the convicts. The Delhi government had moved the court for issuance of black warrants, two years after the supreme court in 2017 had dismissed the review petition against the confirmation of death penalty.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said that after the apex court dismissed in 2017 the appeals of the four convicts -- Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31) -- "nobody had bothered" to move the trial court for issuance of death warrants for their execution. This step was taken only after Akshay's review plea was dismissed on December 18 last year, it said.

"All the authorities concerned were sleeping" and waited till December 2019 "for reasons best known to them" to seek issuance of death warrants, it said. While the Delhi government had not taken any step, the victim's family had moved the trial court in February 2019 seeking issuance of the death warrants.

On the "delay tactics" adopted by the convicts, the court noted that Mukesh had filed a review against the apex court's dismissal of his appeal after a lapse of 186 days, while Vinay and Pawan had moved a similar plea after the lapse of 225 days. Akshay moved the review plea after a delay of 950 days. The court further noted that Mukesh and Vinay moved curative pleas after a gap of 550 and 549 days, respectively, from the date of dismissal of their review pleas.

Akshay moved his curative petition 42 days after dismissal of his review plea, while Pawan is yet to move such a petition, it observed. The court also noted that while the others have moved their respective mercy pleas, Pawan was yet to seek pardon from the President.

"It cannot be disputed that the convicts have adopted all the delay tactics to frustrate the warrants," it said. "Therefore, in the interest of justice, I hereby direct the convicts to take steps if they wish to make any type of petition before any institutions/authorities available under law within one week from today, failing which this court expects from the institutions/ authorities concerned to deal, as per the law applicable on delay, if any, without further delay," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Britain wants Canada-style trade deal with EU - minister

Britain wants a Canada-style agreement with the European Union that includes goods and services, Britains Europe minister Christopher Pincher said in Warsaw on Wednesday.We want a Canada-style agreement that incorporates goods and services ...

Hinganghat: Outpouring of support for woman who remains

Two days after a 25-year-old lecturer was set ablaze by her stalker in Maharashtras Wardha district, leaving her critically injured, the brutal incident has galvanised common people as well as politicians in expressing outrage and saying pr...

WHO chief says 80% of China virus cases are in Hubei province

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that 80 of Chinas coronavirus cases are in the central Hubei province and that not all provinces have been affected.He said there were 24,363 confirmed cases in Ch...

Bedi seeks more train services between Puducherry and Chennai

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday urged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to operate more trains to Chennai from here. Bedi, who left here for Yanam an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh by a train, in a WhatsApp message to r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020