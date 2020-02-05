Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-French change of tone boosts Balkan states' hopes of joining EU

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 21:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 21:46 IST
UPDATE 2-French change of tone boosts Balkan states' hopes of joining EU
File photo Image Credit: IANS

France has welcomed the European Union's proposed changes to the way it admits new countries, which could smooth the path towards membership for Balkan countries after President Emmanuel Macron blocked accession talks.

The EU's enlargement commissioner Oliver Varhelyi unveiled a new methodology for admitting new member states on Wednesday. The reforms were forced by Macron blocking the start of negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania - a decision EU chiefs described as a historic error - and demanding changes to the bloc's so-called enlargement process. The proposals would give existing EU members more powers to pause or reverse the process of admitting new nations, or even force countries to restart entry talks in some policy areas.

"It's a step in the right direction," an Elysee official said in Paris. "There's a real change of methodology that is being proposed. It's an important and positive one." Asked if the reform was enough to dispel French objections, the official said Paris would consult with other EU countries in the spring before making a decision.

In Brussels, Varhelyi stressed the EU still aimed to admit six Balkan countries into the bloc - North Macedonia and Albania, as well as Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, and Bosnia. Serbia and Montenegro are the most advanced in their negotiations and could join the bloc later this decade. North Macedonia and Albania are next in line to open talks.

The European Commission - the EU's executive body - needs to get France on board with the accession process before a Zagreb summit with the six Balkan states in May. 'MEMBERSHIP OFFERED TO REGION'

Varhelyi said enlargement was "geo-strategic", a reference to a view that the EU cannot stem its waning global influence without stabilizing the Balkans. "We continue to have full enlargement as a goal," he told a news conference after publishing the European Commission reforms, which were reported by Reuters on Tuesday.

"EU membership is offered to the entire region, including Kosovo." Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move not recognized by five of the EU's 27 member states.

Macron's decision in October to block the process of admitting North Macedonia and Albania was backed by the Netherlands and Denmark. The French president argued that the enlargement process was "too bureaucratic" and "automatic" and should give existing member states more power to reverse the process if the situation in candidate countries deteriorated. The following month France, which says it supports accession for the Balkans nations in the long term, submitted a proposal for changes. One EU diplomat urged Paris to allow membership talks to move forward with North Macedonia and Albania.

"The Commission has built a solid bridge for France. We are counting on Paris to walk over this bridge now," the diplomat told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for killing wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Delhi

A man was arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death as he suspected her of infidelity in West Delhis Basaidarapur area, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Sumit Lama, husband of Rita Thapa 50, who was found ...

Ivory Coast navy seizes record cocaine haul off coast

Ivory Coasts navy has seized a record amount of cocaine plastic-wrapped in small bundles bearing the tattered logos of French fashion house Louis Vuitton and Pacena Black, a dark beer from Bolivia. The 411 kilograms of cocaine destined for ...

Secularism, citizenship under challenge; if secular, you'll be dubbed anti-national: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said secularism and citizenship are under challenge in the country and if a person is secular today, people will call her anti-national. Speaking after the release of a book, Vision for a Na...

Two brothers held for uploading child porn clip on video site

Two persons, both brothers, have been arrested for allegedly uploading child pornographic content on a video platform, police said on Wednesday. The duo was held on the basis of specific information received from a wing attached to the Mah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020