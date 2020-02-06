Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan gives Israel initial okay for overflights

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 04:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 03:56 IST
Sudan gives Israel initial okay for overflights

Sudan has agreed to allow flights heading to Israel to cross its airspace, a military spokesman said on Wednesday, two days after Sudan's military head of state held a surprise meeting with Israel's prime minister. The meeting in Uganda between Sudan's Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu stirred controversy in Sudan after Israeli officials said it would lead to normalizing relations between the two former foes.

Tensions have risen between the military and civilian groups sharing power after last year's overthrow of former president Omar al-Bashir. The cabinet has held two emergency meetings over the Uganda trip, about which it says it was not informed. Sudan's military responded with a rare political statement on Wednesday, describing Burhan's trip to meet Netanyahu as being in "the highest interests of national security and of Sudan."

Sudanese military spokesman Amer Mohamed al-Hassan told Al Jazeera there had been an agreement "in principle" for use of Sudan's airspace by commercial aircraft traveling from South America to Israel, though he said technical aspects of the overflights were still being studied and Sudan had not agreed to overflights by Israeli carrier El Al. "Sudan has not announced full normalization (with Israel), but it is exchanging interests," he said.

Netanyahu had previously said opening Sudanese airspace to Israeli civilian planes would cut hours off flights to South America, Israel's fourth-most important travel destination. That African air corridor would also include Egypt and Chad, with which Israel renewed long-severed relations in 2018.

"With Sudan, we are now establishing cooperative relations," Netanyahu said in a campaign speech on Wednesday. "We will overfly Sudan." This week's meeting in Uganda coincided with an announcement that Burhan had been invited to visit Washington later this year. It also came a week after Netanyahu, who faces an election on March 2, traveled to Washington for the unveiling of U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan.

Sudan is striving to rebuild links with the outside world after decades of isolation under Islamist Bashir and to be removed from a U.S. list of countries considered state sponsors of terrorism. Israeli commentators have suggested the rapprochement with Khartoum might enable the repatriation of thousands of Sudanese who make up around a fifth of illegal migrants and asylum-seekers in Israel. A senior Israeli official on Tuesday played this prospect down.

"No one consulted with me before the trip (by Netanyahu to Uganda) and no one reported to me after the trip. We are not involved in any process that I am familiar with," Shlomo Mor Yosef, head of the Interior Ministry's immigration authority, told Israel's Army Radio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

UPDATE 3-International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-In Trump's impeachment, 4 months, 28,000 pages and one loose end

When it was over, the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump produced 135 days of partisan rancor, 17 witness accounts, more than 28,000 pages of documents and testimony, and one big loose end.The impeachment inquiry provided a remarkab...

UPDATE 3-Biden says he's 'not going anywhere' after poor Iowa showing

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden vowed on Wednesday to go on fighting for the Democratic presidential nomination despite what he called the gut punch he took in Iowa, where partial results show the political veteran lagging in fourth pl...

Soccer-Lewandowski brace helps Bayern into Cup quarters

Bayern Munichs insatiable striker Robert Lewandowski struck twice as they saw off fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim 4-3 at home on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the German Cup. Holders Bayern fell behind when Jerome Boateng diver...

UPDATE 7-About 350 U.S. evacuees from China placed under coronavirus quarantine at military bases

Two planes carrying about 350 Americans out of Wuhan, China, arrived at an Air Force base in California on Wednesday as the United States stepped up efforts to bring its citizens home from the epicenter of the fast-spreading coronavirus out...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020