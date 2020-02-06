Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukraine security services search TV channel office over PM wiretap

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kyiv
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 04:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 04:16 IST
Ukraine security services search TV channel office over PM wiretap
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)

Ukraine's security service said on Wednesday it had searched an office of the "1+1" TV channel over what it said it was an illegal wiretap that nearly led to the resignation of the prime minister. In January, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk submitted a letter of resignation after some media published audio in which he appeared to criticize the president while talking to ministers and central bank officials.

Honcharuk has previously said the recording had been doctored and was made up of different fragments of what had been said at government meetings. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has not accepted the resignation and urged law enforcement bodies to determine who was involved in making the recording.

"The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted a pre-trial investigation into the illegal use of special technical means of obtaining information at the premises of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine," the SBU said in a statement. It added that its investigators had found that "individuals who periodically visited the office of "1+1" may be involved in the unlawful use of special technical means of obtaining information".

The security service said it suspected undisclosed individuals had edited and distributed the audio recordings. The TV channel, which is owned by one of Ukraine's most powerful tycoons, Ihor Kolomoisky, with whom Zelenskiy had close business ties, accused the SBU of trying to put pressure on journalists who produce investigative programs.

The SBU denied that, saying "We are talking about an impartial and comprehensive investigation into a criminal case of an illegal wiretap of the head of government". Zelenskiy, a television sitcom star, was elected in a landslide election last April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

UPDATE 3-International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-In Trump's impeachment, 4 months, 28,000 pages and one loose end

When it was over, the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump produced 135 days of partisan rancor, 17 witness accounts, more than 28,000 pages of documents and testimony, and one big loose end.The impeachment inquiry provided a remarkab...

UPDATE 3-Biden says he's 'not going anywhere' after poor Iowa showing

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden vowed on Wednesday to go on fighting for the Democratic presidential nomination despite what he called the gut punch he took in Iowa, where partial results show the political veteran lagging in fourth pl...

Soccer-Lewandowski brace helps Bayern into Cup quarters

Bayern Munichs insatiable striker Robert Lewandowski struck twice as they saw off fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim 4-3 at home on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the German Cup. Holders Bayern fell behind when Jerome Boateng diver...

UPDATE 7-About 350 U.S. evacuees from China placed under coronavirus quarantine at military bases

Two planes carrying about 350 Americans out of Wuhan, China, arrived at an Air Force base in California on Wednesday as the United States stepped up efforts to bring its citizens home from the epicenter of the fast-spreading coronavirus out...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020