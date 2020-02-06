Petition in Delhi HC seeks to extend ban on loudspeakers at religious places

A petition was on Thursday filed in Delhi High Court seeking contempt proceedings against Delhi government and police for allegedly not maintaining the restrictions imposed on the use of loudspeakers by the Supreme Court. The petition, filed by Supreme Court lawyer Sanjjiiv Kkumaar, stated that the restrictions imposed on the use of loudspeakers should strictly be maintained for religious places like temples, mosques, gurudwara, church, etc as well.

According to the petition, the Supreme Court had imposed a ban on the use of loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am. The petition also demanded that if anyone is found using loudspeaker during the restriction period, the district magistrates and station house officers of the areas should be held responsible and appropriate action should be taken against them.

The petition stated that as the time for burning firecrackers has been limited in Diwali, the deadline for use of loudspeakers for Azan should also be fixed. It said that mosques across Delhi are blatantly flouting noise rules.

The petition sought directions to the Delhi government and police to ban the use of loudspeakers in all mosques across Delhi for "Azan" as it violates Delhi Court order and Supreme Court order prohibiting the use of the same. It also sought directions to the Central government to send the directive to all States and Union Territories to comply with the noise pollution rules. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.