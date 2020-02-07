Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K HC dismisses PIL seeking stay on release of 'Shikara'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 16:27 IST
J-K HC dismisses PIL seeking stay on release of 'Shikara'

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a stay on the release of 'Shikara',  a movie on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990. A division bench of the high court comprising Justices A M Magray and D S Thakur dismissed the PIL following assurances by the counsels for the Centre and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir that the release of the movie will not cause any law and order problem.

The petition was filed in the court earlier this week, seeking a stay on the release of Hindi movie 'Shikara'. The petition, filed by three social activists, had sought a stay on the release of the movie on the grounds that besides not being based on facts it was communal in nature.

It also sought a review and editing of the objectionable scenes and narrations of the movie which, the petitioners claim, blames the entire Kashmiri population for the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in 1990. The petitioners had claimed that the trailers of the movie that are being shown on television indicate that the movie has the potential of communal polarisation.

"....The above said narration and depiction of events is not only concocted and far away from truth but is also communal in nature," the plea said. Majid Hyderi, one of the three petitioners, told PTI that they have not decided yet whether to appeal the high court decision.  PTI MIJ AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Godrej Tooling gears up for India's electric vehicle revolution

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Feb 7 ANIPRNewswire Godrej Tooling, a business of Godrej Boyce, has created a range of advanced automotive dies in the light of the Indian automotive industry gearing up for stricter fuel norms and increased elect...

UK's Princess Beatrice to marry at St James's Palace in May

Britains Princess Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, will marry her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Londons St Jamess Palace on May 29, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday. The ceremony will be a muc...

Proteas pledge 50,000 Rand for Solo Nqweni's rehabilitation

The South African cricketers have pledged 50,000 Rand to help the rehabilitation of Solo Nqweni. In July 2019, whilst playing club cricket in Scotland, Nqweni was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre, a rare but serious auto-immune disorder whereb...

200 MoUs signed at DefExpo, USD 5 bn in Indian defence exports by 2024: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said over 200 MoUs have been signed so far at the DefExpo here, asserting that the country is on its way to achieve the target of USD 5 billion in defence exports by 2024. Addressing an event at DefE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020