MP Police hold SDM guilty of orchestrating attack on his own office

Police here on Friday found Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Anil Sapakale guilty of orchestrating the attack on his own office in the district a few days back. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jayaraj Kuber led team recovered the weapons including country-made pistols and baseball bats used in the alleged attack and also arrested the accused.

According to police, the SDM took the help of Amit Singh, Arjun Srivastava, Javed Akhtar among others to execute an attack on the office premises and then highlighted the matter in order to frame an innocent person -- Abhay Bhadauria. It has come to light that Bhadauria has a business rivalry with another individual -- Pushpendra Singh Gautam.

Gautam also helped the SDM Sapakale in carrying out the attack. Masked miscreants had entered the SDM office premises on February 5. The miscreants had opened fire in the office and also vandalised the vehicle of the official. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.