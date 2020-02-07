ED moves Delhi HC challenging bail granted to Ratul Puri

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday moved Delhi High Court challenging bail granted to businessman Ratul Puri by a trial court in Moser Baer bank loan matter.ED in its plea stated that Ratul Puri has influenced witnesses and bail should not have been granted at least till the examination of prosecution witnesses is complete. ED further stated that trial court Judge who granted bail has erred in holding that the apprehension that the accused Ratul Puri would tamper with evidence appears to be far-fetched.

The entire record of the accused's company in custody of the official liquidator as the evidence of money laundering clearly do not form part of the record of the accused company as the siphoning has been done throughout of books sales, accommodation entries etc. On December 13, a trial court had granted bail to Ratul Puri on Rs 5 lakh bail bond and two sureties of like amount. He was arrested by ED in the case on August 19 and since then he was in judicial custody and agency custody till December 13.

He recently also was named an accused in Agusta Westland money laundering case. Ratul Puri is the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The ED had in October filed a charge sheet against businessman Ratul Puri in connection with Rs 354-crore bank fraud case. The plea is likely to come for hearing on February 10 in Delhi High Court.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had, in August earlier this year, filed a case against Puri, who is the former executive director of Moser Baer India Limited (MBIL), his father Deepak Puri and mother Nita Puri on a complaint filed by the Central Bank of India. Based on the complaint, the ED had arrested Puri on August 19. The bank had accused Moser Baer and its director of defrauding the bank of Rs 354 crores. (ANI)

