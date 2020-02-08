MP Special Armed Force jawan, girl commits suicide by jumping from Gwalior Fort

A jawan of Special Armed Force (SAF) of Madhya Pradesh Police and a girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the Gwalior Fort on Friday. The identity of the girl is yet to be ascertained.

"As per the man's ID card, he was a jawan in SAF's 15th battalion while the girl's identity is yet to be ascertained," said a police official. Further, details are awaited (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

