Himachal CM thanks Centre for hike in state's grant, says money will give impetus to state's development

Thanking the Finance Commission and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing the grant for Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said the grant will be used to give further impetus to the development work in the state.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Thanking the Finance Commission and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing the grant for Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said the grant will be used to give further impetus to the development work in the state. "I thank the Finance Commission and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing the grant for Himachal Pradesh. This grant would be used to give further impetus to the pace of development in the state," said Thakur in a statement.

Thakur's response comes a day after the 15th Finance Commission recommended an annual grant of Rs 11,000 crore to Himachal Pradesh. Emphasising that the state government had requested the Centre to hike the state's grant, he said: "The state government is committed for the balanced and overall development of Himachal Pradesh and it is getting full cooperation of the central government."

The Chief Minister informed that the Union government has approved projects worth thousands of crores rupees for the state in the last two years in various sectors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

