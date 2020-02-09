U.S., Afghan forces come under attack in eastern Afghanistan -U.S. official

U.S. and Afghan forces came under attack in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, a U.S. official in Kabul said. Colonel Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said a combined U.S. and Afghan force conducting an operation in Nangarhar province was engaged by direct fire.

"We are assessing the situation and will provide further updates as they become available," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.