Gargi college lodges complaint against sexual assault of female students at college fest

Delhi Police on Monday received a complaint from Delhi University's Gargi College against the alleged harassment and sexual abuse of female students by a number of unidentified men during their annual cultural fest on February 6.

DCP South Atul Thakur speaking about action taken on alleged molestation of female students during Gargi college fest. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police on Monday received a complaint from Delhi University's Gargi College against the alleged harassment and sexual abuse of female students by a number of unidentified men during their annual cultural fest on February 6. A case has been lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Hauz Khas police station.

"A complaint has been received from Gargi College authorities and a case under sections 452, 354, 509 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code is being registered at Hauz Khas police station," police said. After the complaint was registered by college authorities, DCP South Atul Thakur said: "An inspector of Crime Against Women (CAW) Cell has been designated as investigation officer in the case. The Additional DCP (South) has been designated as an inquiry officer to conduct an inquiry into all aspects related to the case."

Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State (MoS) for Human Resources Development (HRD), told ANI that he has taken the cognizance of the incident and has spoken to the college administration in this regard. Calling it a 'shameful incident', he said: "Such an incident should not take place anywhere in the country. Action will be taken on the basis of a written complaint and an investigation is underway."

Earlier in the day, Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, also reached the college and spoke to the students. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has also summoned the Principal of Gargi College, Dr Promila Kumar, asking her to appear before it on 13th February at 2:00 PM.

Meanwhile, College has also filed a high-levle fact-finding committee to meet with the complainants. Speaking to ANI in this regard, Principal of GargiCollege, Dr Promila Kumar, said, "We have set up a high-level fact-finding committee to meet with the complainants, eyewitnesses and any other person having relevant information."

"The committee will prepare, in a time-bound manner, a report of the complaints for submission to the Police, if complainants so desire. The students also have the option of approaching the ICC of Gargi College for confidential inquiry," she added. Earlier, a Gargi college student had told ANI that over 100 middle-aged men crashed the college gate on February 6 and misbehaved with the women inside the campus.

"The three-day annual college fest began on February 4 and on February 6 over 100 middle-aged men crashed the college gate and came inside where the fest was being held. They started misbehaving with girls. Luckily nothing happened with me but my friends told me that those men groped them and much more," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

