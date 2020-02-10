Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shaheen Bagh infant death: Can 4-month old take part in protest on its own, ask SC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 17:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 17:46 IST
Shaheen Bagh infant death: Can 4-month old take part in protest on its own, ask SC

"Can a 4-month-old child be taking part in such (Shaheen Bagh) protests?", the Supreme Court asked on Monday while warning some women lawyers for making "explosive submissions" that children participating in these anti-CAA demonstrations are being called names, 'terrorist', 'gaddar' (traitor), 'Pakistani', in school. "Don't make explosive submissions. Please do not make such statements. We do not want people to use this platform to further create problems," said a bench, comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, when two women advocates instantly started making submissions.

When the bench said it was taking suo motu cognizance of the letter written by a national bravery award winner Zen Gunratan Sadavarte, seeking that minors be barred from participating in any type of protest and agitation, the advocates interrupted claiming that children participating in the protest are being called names, 'terrorist', 'gaddar' (traitor), 'Pakistani', in schools. "They (children) come home crying," they submitted.

The intervention by advocates Shahrukh Alam and Nandita Rao, did not go down well with the bench, which said: "We will not hear you on this. Don't make such types of irrelevant arguments." Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed them saying, "Can it be a ground for sitting on dharna with a four-month-old child or can they oppose this on the ground that children are being called names like gaddars in school."

The bench asked, "A four-month old infant had gone to protest? But tell us which four-month-old child goes on its own to protest sites." Advocate Alam said she was appearing for mother of two daughters and given that India has ratified UN Conventions on children's right to protest it was not appropriate for the apex court suo motu taking up the matter.

The bench said the two lawyers were deviating from the main issue of which it has taken cognizance of. "We are not considering either CAA or NRC. We are not considering the abuses like Pakistani hurled in schools," the bench said.

The bench made it clear that it was not stifling anybody's voice. "We are not stifling any voice. This is a properly constituted suo motu proceedings by the Supreme Court of India," the bench said.

"We have the highest respect for motherhood, and highest concern for children. Don't make arguments to raise and create guilt," the bench said. "A child has died. Instead of causing more trouble, mothers should back this cause," the bench said.

The lawyers had submitted that "these women (who are sitting at protest site) live in slums and have no option but to take their children along to the protest site". "The right of children to protest is also recognised under the UN convention...and children are brought along to fairs, jagratas etc where also they could be at a risk of some harm", Alam submitted.

The two women lawyers said they were seeking intervention on behalf of journalist and activist John Dayal and the mother of two children. The 4-month-old baby had passed away in his sleep on the night of January 30 after returning from Shaheen Bagh where his parents had taken him during the anti-CAA protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus case found at British doctors' practice - BBC

A staff member at a British doctors practice in the southern English city of Brighton has tested positive for coronavirus, the BBC reported.The practice has been closed down, the BBC said. It did not cite sources....

UPDATE 1-Russia quarantines Chinese diplomat as coronavirus precaution - Interfax

Russian authorities have quarantined a Chinese diplomat as a safety precaution against the coronavirus outbreak, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.Consul General Cui Shaochun arrived in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on Thursday ...

Wind rips roof off in Polish ski resort, killing mother and daughter

A woman of 40 and her 15-year old daughter was killed on Monday in Bukowina Tatrzanska, a ski resort in southern Poland when high winds tore the roof off a ski rental shop.Two are dead - a mother and her daughter. Medical help is being prov...

Cold conditions prevail in Rajasthan

Cold conditions continued to prevail in parts of Rajasthan on Monday with Dabok being the coldest place in the state at 5.6 degrees Celsius.Churu recorded 6.5 degrees Celsius followed by Sriganganagar at 6.6 degrees Celsius, Ajmer and Kota ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020