Russia extends house arrest of U.S. investor Calvey until May 13 -TASS

  • Moscow
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 20:30 IST
  • Created: 10-02-2020 20:19 IST
A Moscow court ruled on Monday to extend until May 13 the house arrest of U.S. investor Michael Calvey, an executive at private equity group Baring Vostok who faces charges of embezzlement, TASS news agency reported.

The court also ruled to extend the house arrest of Calvey's French colleague Phillipe Delpal until May 13, Interfax news agency said.

The executives were detained in February 2019. They deny wrongdoing and say the charges against them are being used to pressure them in a business dispute over control of mid-sized bank Vostochny.

