Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mozambique drops court appeals to extradite ex-minister from South Africa

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Maputo
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 20:52 IST
Mozambique drops court appeals to extradite ex-minister from South Africa
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mozambique on Monday withdrew appeals against a South African court decision not to extradite its former finance minister, Manuel Chang, wanted in relation to a $2 billion debt scandal that plunged his country's economy into crisis. Chang, who denies wrongdoing, was arrested in South Africa in December at the request of the United States while Mozambique also requested his extradition, sparking a legal battle over where he should be sent.

The Mozambique Attorney General's Office said in a statement that it would withdraw its appeals at both South Africa's Constitutional Court and Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to allow South African Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, who now has the final call, time to re-examine the case. The Constitutional Court is the highest court in the country, dealing exclusively with constitutional matters, while the SCA is the highest court when it comes to other cases.

Last year, South Africa's then justice minister, Michael Masutha, said Chang should be surrendered to Mozambique. But a South African High Court ruled in November that the decision should be set aside and reviewed by the minister's successor, Lamola. The U.S. charges related to loans obtained from Credit Suisse and Russia's VTB bank, guaranteed by the Mozambican government but in some cases not disclosed, that Chang signed off on during his 2005-2015 term as finance minister.

Their disclosure in 2016 prompted foreign donors including the International Monetary Fund to cut off support for Mozambique, triggering a currency collapse and debt default. Mozambique has not yet formally charged Chang with a crime, prompting civil society organizations to argue that he should be sent to the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Romanian opposition ask court to overturn move to renominate PM

Romanias opposition Social Democrat Party PSD said on Monday they would go to court to challenge President Klaus Iohanniss move to renominate the ousted Ludovic Orban as prime minister, which could derail plans to trigger an early election....

TDP MLCs meet Legislative Secretary, urge him to form Select Committee

Senior leaders of the Telugu Desam Party TDP on Monday met Andhra Pradesh Legislative Secretary Balakrishnamacharyulu and urged him to form the Select Committee immediately. TDP MLCs Buddha Venkanna, Ashok Babu, Bacchula Arjunudu, B Naga Ja...

Delhi Assembly polls: Counting of votes from 8 am on Tuesday

The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections will begin at 8 am on Tuesday. The votes were polled on February 8. Delhis Chief Electoral Officer CEO Ranbir Singh said on Sunday that 21 centres have been set up in the city for the c...

Faltering Leeds must find cutting edge admits Bielsa

London, Feb 10 AFP Marcelo Bielsa says Leeds must urgently rediscover their cutting edge if they are to have any chance of returning to the Premier League for the first time since 2004. The Championship side have squandered an 11-point cush...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020