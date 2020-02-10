Barr: U.S. scrutinizing all information ahead of 2020 election, including from Giuliani

U.S. Attorney General William Barr confirmed on Monday that the Justice Department has set up a process to receive information about candidates ahead of the November election, including from President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, but that any such information should not be taken "at face value."

"We have to be very careful with respect to any information coming from the Ukraine," Barr said during a press conference. "There are a lot of agendas in the Ukraine. There are a lot of cross-currents, and we can't take anything we receive from the Ukraine at face value."

