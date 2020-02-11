National Institute of Financial Management to be renamed after Arun Jaitely's name

The Government of India (GoI) has decided to rename the National Institute of Financial Management (NIFM), Faridabad as Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM). NIFM, Faridabad was set up in 1993 as a registered society under Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, GoI with the mandate to train officers of various Finance and Accounts Services recruited by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) through the Civil Services Examination as also officers of Indian Cost Accounts Service (ICoAS). The Union Finance Minister is the President of the NIFM Society.

Over a period of time, the Institute has become a resource centre to meet the training needs of Central Government for the senior and middle level of management in the fields of Public Policy, Financial Management, Public Procurement and other governance issues for promoting highest standards of professional competence and practice. NIFM also caters to the State Governments, Defence establishments, Banks, other Financial Institutions and PSUs. It has ventured beyond training into the field of management education and runs certain AICTE approved programmes leading to Post Graduate Diplomas in Management, in various areas of Financial Management.

Former Union Finance Minister and Padma Vibhushan awardee, Arun Jaitely had played a stellar role during his career as the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs during the period May 26, 2014, to May 30, 2019. Aligning the vision of the Institute for the future with the vision and contribution of Late Jaitley, the Government has decided to rename NIFM as the Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management. (ANI)

