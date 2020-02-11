Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Lebanese security forces, protesters clash ahead of vote

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 14:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 14:25 IST
UPDATE 1-Lebanese security forces, protesters clash ahead of vote
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Lebanese security forces fired tear gas and water cannon at protesters trying to block MPs and ministers from reaching parliament on Tuesday for a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Hassan Diab's new cabinet.

MPs are set to vote on a government policy statement that says "painful steps" are needed to address a financial crisis that has led the currency to lose a third of its value and banks to severely curb access to deposits. Seeking to thwart the vote, hundreds of protesters gathered from early in the morning in central Beirut where security forces blocked off all the roads leading to the barricaded parliament building.

Protesters lobbed rocks at security forces deployed at several locations around the city center. One of the world's most heavily indebted states, Lebanon is facing a crisis rooted in decades of state waste and corruption.

The crisis came to a head last year as slowing flows of capital from abroad led to a hard currency crunch and protests erupted against the ruling elite. Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has said Lebanon should seek IMF technical help and take a decision on whether to pay to mature foreign debt next month based on IMF advice, an-Nahar newspaper and a government source said on Tuesday.

Lebanon could not, however, surrender itself to the IMF because the nation could not bear its conditions, he said. Berri is one of the most influential figures in the country and his Amal Movement named a number of ministers in the Diab-led cabinet which took office last month, including the minister of finance.

Berri said Lebanon must take advantage of the time remaining before its next debt maturity on March 9 to send a message abroad, "specifically to the Americans" that the country needs IMF technical help through a rescue plan. "There is still room for Lebanon during the coming two weeks and before the end of the current month to benefit from this measure," Berri was quoted as saying.

Based on this, "Lebanon will be able to form its position on the maturing Eurobonds - whether to pay its commitments or not to pay them - based on what the IMF advises." But Berri also said the Lebanese people would be unable to bear IMF conditions, saying Lebanon was not Greece or Argentina - countries that have experienced their own financial crises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Klinsmann steps down as Hertha coach after 10 weeks in charge

Juergen Klinsmann on Tuesday resigned as Hertha Berlin coach after only 10 weeks in charge, citing a lack of support and trust.Former World Cup winner Klinsmann had replaced Ante Covic as head coach in late November with Hertha struggling i...

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Bat meat is still popular in some parts of Indonesia, despite research suggesting the coronavirus spreading from China might have originated in bats before being passed on to humans. Bats are traditionally eaten by the Minahasan people from...

UPDATE 1-Northern Irish police arrest four men over killing of journalist Lyra Mckee

Northern Irish police arrested four men on Tuesday as part of an investigation into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee, whose killing sparked outrage in the province where a 1998 peace deal mostly ended three decades of sectarian violence....

HC seeks post-mortem report of man who died in Kolkata Police

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal government to present before it the post-mortem report of a man who allegedly died in police custody here. Rajkumar Shaw died after falling ill allegedly during questioning at Sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020