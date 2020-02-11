HC seeks post-mortem report of man who died in Kolkata Police

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal government to present before it the post-mortem report of a man who allegedly died in police custody here. Rajkumar Shaw died after falling ill allegedly during questioning at Sinthee police station on Monday, following which a resident of the area moved the court seeking its intervention and a CBI probe into the incident.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee directed the government to submit an action taken report and the post- mortem report on February 25, the next date of hearing of the petition. Additional advocate general Abhratosh Majumder submitted before the court that the post-mortem was to be conducted as per the NHRC guidelines and would be videographed.

The petitioner's lawyer, Dhiraj Trivedi, claimed that there are specific allegations against the local police and prayed for a CBI investigation into the death of Shaw..

