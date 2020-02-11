Nirbhaya case: Convict Vinay Sharma moves SC challenging rejection of mercy plea by Prez

One of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, Vinay Sharma, approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the President.

Sharma, through his counsel A P Singh, has also sought commutation of death sentence to life imprisonment.

