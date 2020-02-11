Left Menu
CBI files chargesheet in alleged bribery case involving former top official

Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a charge sheet in connection with an alleged bribery case in CBI Special court.

Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a charge sheet in connection with an alleged bribery case in CBI Special court. The charge sheet has been filed before special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal. The court will take cognizance of the matter tomorrow.

Former Special Director of CBI Rakesh Asthana and other official Devender Kumar have not been named as accused in the charge sheet, according to CBI sources. Dubai based businessman and alleged middleman Manoj prasad have been made an accused in the case. Chargesheet also stated that the investigation in the matter is still underway.

Asthana and Devendra Kumar are being probed by the CBI for allegedly accepting a bribe in exchange for a clean chit to Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana. Asthana had also accused former CBI Director Alok Verma of trying to falsely implicate him in the case, following which the Centre sent both on leave last year. (ANI)

