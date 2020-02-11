Left Menu
Development News Edition

Artist Subodh Gupta, Instagram account holder settle defamation dispute: HC told

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 18:45 IST
Artist Subodh Gupta, Instagram account holder settle defamation dispute: HC told

Artist Subodh Gupta and an Instagram account holder, who had posted sexual harassment allegations made by several women against him, informed the Delhi High Court Tuesday that they have settled their dispute and the defamatory content would be removed from the site. The court, noting that the parties have reached an amicable settlement, decreed the defamation suit in favour of the artist and against the holder of Instagram account, '@herdsceneand'.

Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw noted that the Instagram account holder, who has maintained anonymity, will withdraw the defamatory content posted by him/ her and also expressed regret. The court had earlier asked the account holder whether she/he wanted to represent the anonymous victim in the defamation suit filed by Gupta.

Senior advocate Akhil Sibal and lawyer Abhik Chimni, representing the account holder, apprised the court that they have reached a settlement with Gupta and handed it over the documents. Senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for Gupta, said he was agreeable to the settlement and that no further removals or blocking of urls, relating to defamatory posts/ articles/ contents, were needed than those which are already effected.

Senior advocate Arvind Nigam, representing Google, said in pursuance to court's earlier directions it has removed the urls carrying the defamatory content but the articles were still available on the host websites of certain media houses and other search engines and this would affect its business. The victim was not arrayed as a party in the case, while the identity of the person running the Instagram account, which published the allegations in the wake of #MeToo movement, was kept secret on court's directions.

The account holder had earlier said that she/he was only a "whistleblower", a neutral platform which intended to bring out the instances of sexual misconduct and harassment in the art fraternity, as part of the #MeToo movement. The account holder had also stated that in the absence of an internal committee to deal with such instances, the victims of sexual harassment wrote to it about their personal experiences, knowing that the anonymity would protect them from retaliation in the hands of influential members of the art fraternity.

Gupta had filed a defamation suit against 'Herdsceneand' and others last year, following the publication of anonymous sexual harassment allegations against him. In the written statement filed before the court, 'Herdsceneand' has claimed that she/he has been a part of the arts fraternity for over 10 years, both in India and abroad, and "cared deeply about the space of women in this profession".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

SCENARIOS- Germany may face early Merkel exit, election after protegee stands aside

Chancellor Angela Merkels plan for an orderly succession is in ruins and the chances of an early election in Germany have risen after her conservative protegee, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, gave up her ambitions for the top job.Merkels Chris...

Uganda says Chinese firm applies to build $1.4 bln power plant on the Nile

A Chinese firm has applied to Ugandan authorities for a licence to develop a 1.4 billion hydropower plant that could potentially expand the countrys generation capacity by 40 according to a regulatory official and papers seen by Reuters.The...

Fuel shortages put squeeze on Sudan's transitional government

Fuel shortages have left motorists in Sudan skipping work to queue for petrol and forced the transitional government to introduce a rationing system as it tries to manage acute economic pressures.Some people have been spending entire days i...

Kamal Haasan greets Kejriwal on AAP win

Makkal Needhi Maiam MNM founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday greeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the ruling AAPs victory in the Assembly elections there, saying the voters have chosen progressive politics. The actor expressed c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020