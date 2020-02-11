Will request state government to form OBC commission in state: NCBC chairperson

National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) chairperson Bhagwan Lal Sahani on Tuesday said that he will raise the issue of reservation for other backward classes with state secretary and would request the state government to resolve the matter and constitute OBC commission. Speaking to ANI, Sahani said, "I have learned about the status of reservation in the state. Only 11.25 per cent reservation is given to OBCs whereas it is 27 per cent in other states. I will take the matter to the state government and request them to resolve it."

He also demanded the reservation benefits to be extended to schools and colleges. Sahani also received a memorandum in this regard from the social justice front, outlining that there are 54 per cent of OBC citizens and they do not receive any reservation benefit in admission in college and schools.

NCBC's members Kaushalender Singh Patel, also expressed their views over census exercise and said, "Reservation and a separate column for OBCs in census form are not related and these are a different matter altogether." "But reservation should be given to OBCs as per the rules. If 11.25 per cent reservation is given in jobs so why they are not giving it in the admission in schools and colleges," he added.

Meanwhile, Rabi Behra, president, Samajwadi Party, Odisha said that we have submitted the memorandum and asked for the OBC commission. "We have submitted a memorandum and demanded the OBC commission for the state. Now the chairperson will take the necessary action," he said. (ANI)

