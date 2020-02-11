Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudanese ex-leader Bashir refuses to deal with ICC- lawyer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Khartoum
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 20:36 IST
Sudanese ex-leader Bashir refuses to deal with ICC- lawyer
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Sudan's ousted leader Omar al-Bashir refuses to deal with the International Criminal Court (ICC) as it is a "political court" and Sudan's judiciary is able to deal with any case, one of his lawyers told Reuters on Tuesday.

Earlier, Sudan's government and rebel groups in the western region of Darfur agreed that all those wanted by the ICC should appear before the tribunal, Information Minister Faisal Saleh said.

Bashir, who was toppled after mass protests last year, is wanted by the ICC for war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity, but the minister did not specifically name him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Tehran-backed Hezbollah steps in to guide Iraqi militias in Soleimani's wake

Shortly after Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq, the Tehran-backed Lebanese organization Hezbollah urgently met with Iraqi militia leaders, seeking to unite them in the face of a huge void left...

Berkshire's Brooks running unit sues Brooks Brothers over trademark

Brooks, the running shoe and apparel unit of billionaire Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway Inc, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Brooks Brothers, pitting two companies whose roots date back more than a century against each ot...

JKNPP calls AAP's victory in Delhi polls a moment of redefining Indian politics

The re-emergence of AAP in the Delhi elections is a moment of redefining Indian politics, the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party said, describing the BJPs humiliating debacle as a referendum on its six-year central rule. The Jammu an...

Cong MLA's son Mohammed Nalapad Harris drove car that rammed

A two-wheeler rider broke his leg while an autorickshaw was damaged when Congress MLA N A Harris son Mohammed Nalapad Harris allegedly drove his high-end car recklessly and rammed into them in the city, police said on Tuesday. The incident...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020