Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jeffrey Epstein's estate blames U.S. Virgin Islands AG for lack of payouts to victims

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 22:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 22:59 IST
Jeffrey Epstein's estate blames U.S. Virgin Islands AG for lack of payouts to victims

A lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein's estate on Tuesday blamed the attorney general of the U.S. Virgin Islands for its inability to begin payouts to victims of the late financier's sexual abuse.

At a hearing in federal court in Manhattan, the lawyer Bennet Moskowitz said Attorney General Denise George's lawsuit and filing of liens against the estate, plus her intervention in the probate of Epstein's will, have left the estimated $577.7 million estate unable to pay even basic expenses. He said that hurts Epstein's accusers, the "vast majority" of whom have expressed interest in participating in a fund to compensate them, and none of whom is represented by George.

"Very regrettably," Moskowitz said, "the attorney general for the Virgin Islands has decided for whatever reason to impede the program. "As I sit here today, I don't know when the program will be established, but time is of the essence ... and we may miss the window for fulsome participation."

George's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The fund would allow victims to be paid confidentially. Its administrators would include Kenneth Feinberg, who worked on a fund for victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Epstein died at age 66 by hanging himself in his Manhattan jail cell last Aug. 10, five weeks after being arrested on charges he abused and trafficked in women and girls from 2002 to 2005 in Manhattan and Florida. He had pleaded not guilty. In her lawsuit, George said Epstein's misconduct on the Virgin Islands ran from 2001 to 2018, and included raping and trafficking in dozens of women and girls on Little St. James, a private island he saw as "the perfect hideaway."

More than 20 Epstein accusers have filed civil lawsuits against the estate. Tuesday's hearing discussed those cases, some of which may be resolved through the compensation fund. Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer for some accusers, found "no small degree of irony" in the struggles of the executors, one of whom was a longtime lawyer for Epstein, noting that Epstein signed his will and arranged for probate in the Virgin Islands two days before his death.

"It was obviously quite deliberate that the Virgin Islands was chosen as the jurisdiction," Kaplan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-GSMA to discuss possible cancellation of Mobile World Congress

Telecoms lobby GSMA will hold a board meeting on Friday to discuss the possible cancellation of the Mobile World Congress MWC in Barcelona after several big-name withdrawals because of the coronavirus outbreak, an industry source said on Tu...

Delhi polls: Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar erupt in joy

The residents of Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests, celebrated the stupendous success of the AAP in the Delhi Assembly polls on Tuesday as many offered free food and biryani to celebrate the partys victory. Aam Aadmi Part...

Soccer-Italian referee banned for head-butting goalkeeper

An Italian soccer referee has been banned for one year after he lost his cool and head-butted a goalkeeper he had sent off during a minor league game earlier this month, ANSA news agency reported on Tuesday.In a match between Borgo Mogliano...

UPDATE 2-Turkey says 51 Syrian soldiers killed as rebels hit back in Idlib

Turkey said on Tuesday 51 Syrian soldiers were killed in northwest Syria as Turkish-backed rebels struck back against Russian-supported government forces who had made gains in their campaign to eliminate the last insurgent bastion in the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020