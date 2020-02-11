Left Menu
Development News Edition

Until hanged, convicts will continue to use new tactics: Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Tuesday said that the four convicts in the 2012 gang-rape and murder will continue to use new tactics so long as they are not hanged.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 23:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 23:07 IST
Until hanged, convicts will continue to use new tactics: Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. Image Credit: ANI

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Tuesday said that the four convicts in the 2012 gang-rape and murder will continue to use new tactics so long as they are not hanged. "Application has been filed in the Patiala Court so that we can get a new date. Until they are hanged, they will continue to use new tactics. They didn't respect the order of the High Court. A new death warrant is expected to be released tomorrow," said Asha Devi.

A Delhi court on Tuesday sought response from the four death row convicts in the 2012 gang-rape and murder case on a plea filed by the victim's parents and Delhi government seeking issuance of a fresh death warrant. The plea was moved by Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed after the Supreme Court, in today's hearing, allowed the authorities to approach the trial court for issuance of fresh date for the execution of the convicts.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana was hearing the plea filed by the victim's parents and the Delhi government (prosecution department) and sought the response from all convicts and other respondents on the plea. The court put the matter for hearing on Wednesday Advocates Jitender Jha and Seema Kushwaha, representing the victim's parents, also apprised the court about the Supreme Court's today's proceedings.

They said that the convicts were making a "mockery of the law". The advocates said that the convicts have exhausted the seven days' time by not availing any legal remedies even after the Delhi High Court's order. The Tihar jail authorities also filed a status report stating no legal option was preferred by any of the convicts in the last seven day period granted by the high court.

The Delhi High Court had last week granted a week's time to the four death row convicts to avail all legal remedies available to them and said that the convicts cannot be hanged separately since they were convicted for the same crime. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-GSMA to discuss possible cancellation of Mobile World Congress

Telecoms lobby GSMA will hold a board meeting on Friday to discuss the possible cancellation of the Mobile World Congress MWC in Barcelona after several big-name withdrawals because of the coronavirus outbreak, an industry source said on Tu...

Boeing reports no new jet orders in January

New York, Feb 11 AFP Boeing reported Tuesday no new plane orders in January and a drop in jet deliveries as the protracted grounding of the 737 MAX continued to weigh on the company. The aerospace giant booked orders for 45 jets in January ...

London police deploy face scan tech, stirring privacy fears

London, Feb 11 AP London police started using facial recognition cameras on Tuesday to automatically scan for wanted people, as authorities adopt the technology that has raised concerns about increased surveillance and erosion of privacy. S...

Delhi polls: Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar erupt in joy

The residents of Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests, celebrated the stupendous success of the AAP in the Delhi Assembly polls on Tuesday as many offered free food and biryani to celebrate the partys victory. Aam Aadmi Part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020