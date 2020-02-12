Afghan president says Pompeo reports progress in U.S.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday that he was told by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that "notable progress" has been made in talks between the United States and the Taliban on an agreement for a U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In a post on Twitter, Ghani said that Pompeo informed him in a telephone call that the Taliban made a proposal "with regards to bringing a significant and enduring reduction in violence."

