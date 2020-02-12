Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela man charged with sexual slavery after holding woman captive for 31 yrs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 03:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 03:04 IST
Venezuela man charged with sexual slavery after holding woman captive for 31 yrs

Venezuelan prosecutors on Tuesday indicted a man on charges that he sexually enslaved a woman whom he held captive for 31 years in an apartment building, a case that has shocked residents of the city of Maracay near the capital of Caracas. Matias Salazar, 56, was also accused of crimes including psychological violence, and sexual violence and sexual slavery of the 49-year-old woman identified only as Morella, prosecutors said in a statement.

"The perpetrator manipulated and deceived (Morella) so that she would leave her home" three decades ago, prosecutors said, adding that Salazar was arrested in Maracay and is being held at a police station. He had lived for years with another woman and his daughter in a building across the street from where Morella was held, according to Reuters interviews with 10 residents of either of the two buildings.

Several said they had not noticed anything out of the ordinary and that Salazar had always been friendly to them. They asked not to be identified for fear they would be accused of being complicit. Salazar's lawyer Jose Briceno said in a press conference on Monday that his client was innocent and a victim of a media campaign, according to an internet broadcast of his statements.

Morella on Jan. 24 escaped from the apartment building and sought help at a branch of a state-run women's advocacy agency, prosecutors said. The case was first brought to public attention on Feb. 5 when it was published by Venezuelan online news portal Cronica Uno.

Morella subsequently returned to the apartment in the company of prosecutors, according to neighbors. "She had three changes of clothes inside that apartment, some old shoes, a twin bed on the floor, an old fan, an old TV," said one neighbor who entered the apartment with Morella and the prosecutors, and spoke on condition of anonymity.

"People attack the neighbors, asking why we did not report it, but we really did not know." (Reporting Mircely Guanipa; Writing by Vivian Sequera and Brian Ellsworth)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he did not intervene in Justice Department's handling of Roger Stone case

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he did not intervene to ask the Justice Department to seek a shorter prison sentence for his former adviser Roger Stone, but Trump said he would be allowed to do so. Prosecutors on Monday rec...

Britain faces tough diplomatic test in leading global climate action

By Laurie Goering LONDON, Feb 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As the home of the industrial revolution that helped drive climate change, Britain has a moral responsibility to lead action to tackle the problem as it prepares to host U.N. cli...

German online bank N26 quitting UK market due to Brexit

Berlin, Feb 12 AFP German online bank N26 has said that it will close all of its British customers accounts and leave the UK market because of Britains exit from the EU at the end of last month. A relative newcomer in Britain, the firm said...

Golf-Woods says has been approached about Premier Golf League

Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he had been approached by the Premier Golf League PGL and was gathering more information about a concept that could be a more lucrative alternative to the PGA Tour. The British-based World Golf Group last month u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020