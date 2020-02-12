Dutch police say motive for letter bombs was extortion -ANP News

Two-letter bombs went off in the Netherlands on Wednesday, one in the postal-sorting office of Dutch bank ABN Amro and another in the post room of Japan's Ricoh, police and Dutch broadcaster RTL reported.

Police said the motive for the letter bombs was extortion, Dutch news agency ANP reported.

