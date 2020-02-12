Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court grants bail to 1 arrested for Dec 15 anti-CAA protests near Jamia Millia Islamia

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 18:38 IST
Court grants bail to 1 arrested for Dec 15 anti-CAA protests near Jamia Millia Islamia

A Delhi court has granted bail to one person who was arrested in connection with protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act near Jamia Millia Islamia University here on December 15 last year. Additional Sessions Judge Gulshan Kumar granted the relief to Mohd Haneef on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000.

During the hearing, police opposed the bail plea and said allegations against Haneef were serious in nature, and the investigation was at its initial stage. Police claimed that he was part of the mob which had allegedly turned violent during protests against the CAA in south Delhi's Jamia Nagar on December 15, 2019.

They alleged that Haneef was involved in burning of police booths, pelting stones and hurling petrol bombs at the police personnel wherein several of them were injured. Khalil A Ansari, appearing for the accused, said Haneef has been in judicial custody since December 17 last year, and no useful purpose was going to serve by keeping him behind the bars for any longer period.

Ansari said Haneef was falsely implicated in the case and had nothing to do with the commission of the alleged offence. He was at his work place at the time of the incident and was arrested from his residence, the counsel said.

The lawyer said the Delhi High Court on February 3 granted bail to co-accused Danish in the case and Haneef should also be released on bail on the ground of parity. The court had earlier sent 10 arrested people -- Haneef, Danish alias Jafar, Sameer Ahmed, Dilshad, Shareef Ahmed, Mohd Danish, Yunus Khan, Jumman, Anal Hassan, Anwar Kala -- to judicial custody.

Police had said that some locals, instigated by politicians, participated in the violent protests at JMI and damaged property. The FIR in the case also named seven others, including local politicians and student leaders of JMI university, in the case but they have not been arrested yet.

The university had virtually turned into a battlefield on December 15 as police entered the campus and also used force following the protest that led to violence and arson in which four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Mayors of 15 major EU cities ask for funds to fight climate change

Major European cities are asking the European Union for direct access to funds in the blocs next long-term budget to help the EU reach its goal of becoming neutral in terms of carbon dioxide emissions by 2050, a letter showed on Wednesday. ...

Palestinians hail U.N. report on companies with Israeli settlement ties

The Palestinian foreign minister hailed the release on Wednesday of a U.N. Rights office report on companies with Israeli settlement ties and urged the international community to press the businesses to cut their links with the enclaves. Th...

UPDATE 1-U.N. rights office issues report on companies active in West Bank settlements

The United Nations human rights office on Wednesday issued a report on companies it said have business ties to Israeli settlements in the West Bank, a long-delayed move likely to draw the ire of Israel and its main ally the United States. I...

Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN30 PAK-SAEED-2NDLD SENTENCE Pak court sentences Hafiz Saeed to 11 years in jail in terror financing casesLahore Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed was sentenced to 11 years in two terror financing cases on Wedne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020