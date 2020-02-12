Left Menu
Development News Edition

Examine plea for monitoring emissions by aircraft at Delhi airport: HC to DPCC, CPCB

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 18:48 IST
Examine plea for monitoring emissions by aircraft at Delhi airport: HC to DPCC, CPCB

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed pollution controlling bodies DPCC and CPCB to examine grievances raised in a PIL seeking monitoring of emissions by planes during landing, taxiing and take off from the airport here. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to treat the petition by a society as a representation.

It directed them to take a decision on the claims raised in the plea in accordance with the law, rules and regulations, and as early as possible. With the direction, the bench disposed of the petition which had sought for "impact assessment and monitoring of the emissions by aircraft during take off, landing and taxiing" at the Delhi airport.

The plea also wanted disclosure of CO2 emissions in the air around the airport and a proposal to "tackle the impact of air and noise pollution caused by an aircraft". The Society for Protection of Culture, Heritage, Environment, Tradition and Promotion of National Awareness had contended in its plea that the 10 km radius area surrounding the airport was being impacted by the air and noise pollution generated by the aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Mayors of 15 major EU cities ask for funds to fight climate change

Major European cities are asking the European Union for direct access to funds in the blocs next long-term budget to help the EU reach its goal of becoming neutral in terms of carbon dioxide emissions by 2050, a letter showed on Wednesday. ...

Palestinians hail U.N. report on companies with Israeli settlement ties

The Palestinian foreign minister hailed the release on Wednesday of a U.N. Rights office report on companies with Israeli settlement ties and urged the international community to press the businesses to cut their links with the enclaves. Th...

UPDATE 1-U.N. rights office issues report on companies active in West Bank settlements

The United Nations human rights office on Wednesday issued a report on companies it said have business ties to Israeli settlements in the West Bank, a long-delayed move likely to draw the ire of Israel and its main ally the United States. I...

Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN30 PAK-SAEED-2NDLD SENTENCE Pak court sentences Hafiz Saeed to 11 years in jail in terror financing casesLahore Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed was sentenced to 11 years in two terror financing cases on Wedne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020