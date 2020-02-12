Examine plea for monitoring emissions by aircraft at Delhi airport: HC to DPCC, CPCB

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed pollution controlling bodies DPCC and CPCB to examine grievances raised in a PIL seeking monitoring of emissions by planes during landing, taxiing and take off from the airport here. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to treat the petition by a society as a representation.

It directed them to take a decision on the claims raised in the plea in accordance with the law, rules and regulations, and as early as possible. With the direction, the bench disposed of the petition which had sought for "impact assessment and monitoring of the emissions by aircraft during take off, landing and taxiing" at the Delhi airport.

The plea also wanted disclosure of CO2 emissions in the air around the airport and a proposal to "tackle the impact of air and noise pollution caused by an aircraft". The Society for Protection of Culture, Heritage, Environment, Tradition and Promotion of National Awareness had contended in its plea that the 10 km radius area surrounding the airport was being impacted by the air and noise pollution generated by the aircraft.

