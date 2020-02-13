Army helicopter made precautionary landing after warning of possible technical snag

An Army Chetak helicopter made a precautionary landing in Ropar on Thursday, said sources. The chopper had taken off from Patiala and landed in Ropar after warning of possible technical snag in controls.

All the crew members in the chopper are safe; another Army chopper is on way to the landing site. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

