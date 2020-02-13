Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court adjourns hearing plea on issuance of death warrant in Nirbhaya case to Feb 17

A Delhi court has adjourned for February 17 the hearing on the plea of the state and Nirbhaya's parents seeking issuance of the death warrant, as a petition challenging the rejection of mercy plea of convict Vinay is pending before the Supreme Court.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 17:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 17:34 IST
Delhi court adjourns hearing plea on issuance of death warrant in Nirbhaya case to Feb 17
Patiala House Court . Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court has adjourned for February 17 the hearing on the plea of the state and Nirbhaya's parents seeking issuance of the death warrant, as a petition challenging the rejection of mercy plea of convict Vinay is pending before the Supreme Court. The lawyers of the victim's parents have objected to adjourning the matter for February 17, and have asked for hearing the matter on February 15.

The Patiala House Court observed that Article 21 of the Constitution protects the life and liberty of the convicts till the last breath of life. The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved the order on the issue of rejection of mercy petition of Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the convicts in Nirbhaya gang-rape case.

A bench of Justice R Banumathi heard the case and the order has been reserved for Friday at 2 pm. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Delhi government, said that convict Vinay Sharma was not kept in solitary confinement as it was argued by convict's lawyer AP Singh in the Supreme Court.

The case pertains to the gang-rape and brutalising of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. She died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. One of the five adults accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail during the trial of the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

BJP not against freebies, just wanted to make Delhi capable:

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Thursday rued the BJPs drubbing in Delhi Assemblypolls, claiming that the party was unable to convince people that it was not against freebies, but wanted to make the citysaksham capable. Addres...

UPDATE 5-PM Johnson asserts control over UK government, finance minister quits

British finance minister Sajid Javid resigned on Thursday, a surprise move that underlined Prime Minister Boris Johnsons desire to tighten his grip on the government in a long-planned reshuffle by jettisoning a minister who refused to toe t...

Over 1,325 kg poppy husk seized in Haryana, 4 arrested

In a major drug haul, Haryana Police have seized 1325.380 kg poppy husk by intercepting a truck in Sonipat district and 53,000 tramadol tablets, a prohibited pharma drug, from Kaithal district. Five persons have also been arrested in this c...

Ireland's Sinn Fein says 'very, very tricky' to form all-left government

It would be very, very tricky to form a government that does not include one of Irelands two large centre-right parties, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, the head of left-wing nationalist party Sinn Fein said on Thursday.Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020