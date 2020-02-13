Left Menu
Development News Edition

Civic body polls: Kerala HC directs EC to update voters' list

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 18:28 IST
Civic body polls: Kerala HC directs EC to update voters' list
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Kerala High Court on Thursday allowed an appeal seeking a directive to the Election

Commission to conduct the local body elections based on the voters' list it had prepared for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

It also directed the EC to update the voters' list incorporating names of the qualified voters up to February 7,

2020, for the civic body polls schduled later this year. The Division Bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and

Justice Shaji P Chaly gave the direction on the writ appeal filed by leaders of the Congress-led UDF including Sooppy

Narikkatteri of IUML and others. They moved the bench after a single judge dismissed their

petition challenging the decision of the State Election Commission to conduct the upcoming local body elections based

on the voters' list it had prepared for the 2015 civic body polls.

Dismissing the plea, the single bench had held that the matters relating to the election was the prerogative of Election

Commission. Narikkatteri and the UDF leaders had moved the court

after the SEC had issued a direction to the election officers to renew the electoral roll of all local bodies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab govt to connect 300 health centres with telemedicine hub: Minister

The Punjab government on Thursday said it has decided to connect 300 health and wellness centres with the telemedicine hub to provide comprehensive primary health services in rural areas of the state. The 300 HWCs will be connected with the...

Ousted Credit Suisse CEO Thiam to collect up to $30 mln - sources

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, ousted over a spying scandal, stands to collect as much as 30 million Swiss francs 30 million after resigning this month, two people familiar with the matter said.The compensation for Thiam, incl...

UPDATE 1-China's Xi pledges to minimise impact of virus

China will definitely be able to minimise the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and will maintain the development momentum of its economy, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, state media reported.China will strive to achieve this years ...

UPDATE 1-Apple to reopen some stores in Beijing on Feb. 14 - website

Apple will reopen some stores in Beijing from Feb. 14 with reduced opening hours, it said on its website, while many of its other stores in mainland China will remain shut as the country continues to battle a coronavirus outbreak.The iPhone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020