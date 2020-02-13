Left Menu
Asked about Lozoya arrest, Mexico's president says anti-corruption fight to go on

  Mexico City
  Updated: 13-02-2020 19:31 IST
  Created: 13-02-2020 19:24 IST
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his government must not let up in its fight against corruption, when asked about the arrest in Spain of Emilio Lozoya, the former chief executive of state oil firm Pemex.

Lozoya, who was arrested on Wednesday and has not been seen publicly since mid-2019, is accused in Mexico of corruption related to a bribery and money laundering case involving Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht SA. He has denied wrongdoing.

