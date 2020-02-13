Two sentenced to death in Tripura for rape, murder of girl
A district court in Tripura on Thursday sentenced two persons to death for the rape and
murder of a 15-year-old girl in December last year. Judge of a special court at Udaipur in Gomati
district, A K Nath, pronounced the judgment on Kastharai Tripura and Ananta Tripura after finding them guilty of raping
and murdering the girl. According to the FIR lodged by the victim's brother,
the duo had raped, murdered and buried the girl in a forest near Krishnakantapara hamlet in Nutan Bazaar police station
area on December 5 last year while she was returning from school.
The body was recovered after an extensive search. Police had submitted a charge-sheet under various
sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act. During the trial, statements of 32 individuals were
recorded. After pronouncement of the judgment, the duo was taken
to Udaipur jail amid tight security.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kastharai Tripura
- Udaipur
- Gomati
- Nutan Bazaar