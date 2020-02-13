Two sentenced to death in Tripura for rape, murder of girl

A district court in Tripura on Thursday sentenced two persons to death for the rape and

murder of a 15-year-old girl in December last year. Judge of a special court at Udaipur in Gomati

district, A K Nath, pronounced the judgment on Kastharai Tripura and Ananta Tripura after finding them guilty of raping

and murdering the girl. According to the FIR lodged by the victim's brother,

the duo had raped, murdered and buried the girl in a forest near Krishnakantapara hamlet in Nutan Bazaar police station

area on December 5 last year while she was returning from school.

The body was recovered after an extensive search. Police had submitted a charge-sheet under various

sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act. During the trial, statements of 32 individuals were

recorded. After pronouncement of the judgment, the duo was taken

to Udaipur jail amid tight security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

