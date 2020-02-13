UK PM Johnson appoints Brandon Lewis as Northern Ireland minister

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Brandon Lewis as Northern Ireland minister on Thursday, his office said.

Earlier Johnson sacked Julian Smith from the role. Smith had helped end three years of political paralysis in Northern Ireland and his ousting prompted criticism Johnson was indifferent to the fate of the people living there.

