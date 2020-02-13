Left Menu
Kovind meets Vietnamese VP, commits to strengthen bilateral partnership

President Ram Nath Kovind met Vietnam Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh here on Thursday and reiterated mutual commitment to further strengthen partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.

Vice President of Vietnam Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind met Vietnam Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh here on Thursday and reiterated mutual commitment to further strengthen partnership in the Indo-Pacific region. "President Kovind welcomed Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President said that Vietnam is pivotal to India's Act East Policy and its Indo-Pacific vision. India looks forward to working with Vietnam to deepen its global partnership," the President's Office took to Twitter as saying.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also said that the two leaders expressed the mutual commitment to further strengthen India-Vietnam partnership. Earlier in the day, the visiting dignitary offered prayer at Mahabodhi Temple in Bihar's Gaya.

Ngoc, on Wednesday, held talks with her Indian counterpart M Venkaiah Naidu, which focussed on India's Act East Policy. Ngoc, who is on a three-day visit, arrived in India, on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

