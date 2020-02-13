Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senior IAS Debasish Panda appointed as Union Finance Secretary

The central government on Thursday appointed senior IAS officer Debasish Panda as Secretary, Department of Financial Services.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 23:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 23:04 IST
Senior IAS Debasish Panda appointed as Union Finance Secretary
Ministry of Finance . Image Credit: ANI

The central government on Thursday appointed senior IAS officer Debasish Panda as Secretary, Department of Financial Services.

Panda, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is at present Special Secretary, Department of Financial Services.

Also, Rajeev Ranjan was appointed as Secretary, Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Sprinter Baker has Olympics on his mind as he runs indoors

American world indoor 60 metres bronze medallist Ronnie Baker is finally healthy and hopes to keep his comeback going when he faces British speedsters Richard Kilty and CJ Ujah at Glasgows World Athletics Indoor Tour stop on Saturday.Many t...

UPDATE 2-Weinstein's lawyer asks NY jurors to reject 'overzealous prosecution' at rape trial

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein told a New York jury on Thursday that they were the last line of defense against an overzealous prosecution, as Weinsteins weeks-long rape trial comes to a close. The prosecution wove a sinister tale of a man w...

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa arrives on 4-day visit to India

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa arrived here on Thursday on a four-day visit to India. Minister for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya received him at the airport. The Portuguese President is accompanied by Minister of State and Foreig...

UPDATE 2-Iran says it will strike U.S. and Israel if they make the 'slightest error'

Iran is ready to strike the United States and Israel if they give it any reason to do so, the head of the elite Revolutionary Guards said in a live broadcast on state television on Thursday.If you make the slightest error, we will hit both ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020