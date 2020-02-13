Senior IAS Debasish Panda appointed as Union Finance Secretary

The central government on Thursday appointed senior IAS officer Debasish Panda as Secretary, Department of Financial Services.

Panda, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is at present Special Secretary, Department of Financial Services.

Also, Rajeev Ranjan was appointed as Secretary, Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

