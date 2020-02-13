Left Menu
Development News Edition

MBBS student linked to Vyapam committed suicide: CBI to court

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 23:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 23:04 IST
MBBS student linked to Vyapam committed suicide: CBI to court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday urged a special court here to

close the death case of MBBS student Namrata Damor, whose name had figured in the Vyapam scam, terming it as a "suicide".

The CBI submitted a plea in this regard after re- investigating the case.

The body of Namrata Damor, a second year MBBS student of a city-based medical college, was found near rail tracks in

Ujjain district in 2012 after her name figured in the Vyapam scam, a mega recruitment and admission racket that rocked

Madhya Pradesh a few years ago. A Deputy Superintendent (DySP) of the CBI, through

Special Public Prosecutor Ranjan Sharma, submitted the final report in the Namrata Damor death case before Special Judicial

Magistrate (CBI) Vijendra Singh Rawat. Simultaneously, the central agency requested the court

to close the case. After re-investigation, the CBI said in the report

that in view of oral, documentary and circumstantial facts on record, it is clear the death of Namrata Damor was "suicidal"

and "not homicidal" in nature. The special court fixed March 19 to hear the CBI's

plea to close the case. The court may record the statements of CBIs

investigating officer and Namrata Damor's father Mehtab Singh Damor.

In 2015, the Supreme Court had handed over to the CBI investigation into cases related to the death of some people

linked to the scam under suspicious circumstances. In this connection, the CBI had registered a case

under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons for Damor's death.

After investigation, the CBI filed a report in the special court here on December 29, 2017, pleading for closing

the case of Namrata Damor's death. At that time, the CBI had described Namrata Damor's

death as a suicide and said it had no connection with the Vyapam scam.

However, the special court rejected the CBI's closure report on July 8, 2019 in view of objections raised by

Namrata Damor's father. Simultaneously, the court asked the CBI to re-examine

the case in a "fair and transparent manner". The father of the deceased medical student expressed

dissatisfaction over the CBI's probe and told the court when he first saw his daughter's body, her clothes were torn, there

were scratch marks on her body and her teeth were broken. It seemed someone had hit on her jaw, Mehtab Damor

said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Sprinter Baker has Olympics on his mind as he runs indoors

American world indoor 60 metres bronze medallist Ronnie Baker is finally healthy and hopes to keep his comeback going when he faces British speedsters Richard Kilty and CJ Ujah at Glasgows World Athletics Indoor Tour stop on Saturday.Many t...

UPDATE 2-Weinstein's lawyer asks NY jurors to reject 'overzealous prosecution' at rape trial

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein told a New York jury on Thursday that they were the last line of defense against an overzealous prosecution, as Weinsteins weeks-long rape trial comes to a close. The prosecution wove a sinister tale of a man w...

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa arrives on 4-day visit to India

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa arrived here on Thursday on a four-day visit to India. Minister for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya received him at the airport. The Portuguese President is accompanied by Minister of State and Foreig...

UPDATE 2-Iran says it will strike U.S. and Israel if they make the 'slightest error'

Iran is ready to strike the United States and Israel if they give it any reason to do so, the head of the elite Revolutionary Guards said in a live broadcast on state television on Thursday.If you make the slightest error, we will hit both ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020