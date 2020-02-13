Irish Fianna Fail lawmaker says party undecided on Fine Gael talks

Ireland's centre-right Fianna Fail party has not come to any decision about the prospect of coalition talks with the Fine Gael party of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, one of its lawmakers said on Thursday. "There was absolutely no decision taken on that question whatsoever today ... I think it's premature to be looking at that option," Fianna Fail finance spokesman Michael McGrath told RTE radio.

He added that his party's differences with Sinn Fein were "not reconcilable".

