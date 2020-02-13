Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Sinn Fein path to power blocked as Fianna Fail rules out deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 23:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 23:17 IST
UPDATE 4-Sinn Fein path to power blocked as Fianna Fail rules out deal

Ireland's largest party Fianna Fail will not consider going into government with Sinn Fein, it said on Thursday, in a decision that is likely to prevent the left-wing nationalists from entering power for the first time. The decision effectively leaves Ireland's two dominant centre-right parties - Fianna Fail and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael - with a choice of joining forces or risking an election that could further boost Sinn Fein.

Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army, shocked the Irish establishment by securing the most votes in a national election last weekend. Its vote almost doubled to 24% on promises of mass state house-building, a rent freeze and across-the-board increases in public spending. But the low number of candidates it ran meant it was edged into second by number of seats -- a mistake it would not make in a repeat election. Fianna Fail, which has 38 seats in a fractured 160-seat parliament, said it will seek to form a government that does not include Sinn Fein's 37 seats.

"We gave the party leader licence to speak to whoever he needs to speak to, with the exception of Sinn Fein," senior Fianna Fail lawmaker Niall Collins told Reuters as he left a party meeting, adding that it is fully behind that position. Finance spokesman Michael McGrath told national broadcaster RTE that Fianna Fail would first speak to smaller parties before its historic rival Fine Gael, which has 35 seats.

Varadkar said during the campaign that he would consider entering a full coalition with Fianna Fail for the first time. He added on Wednesday that he would be willing to help form a government if Sinn Fein fails to do so. Both parties would need at least one of Ireland's smaller parties to join them to reach a majority.

"SLAP IN THE FACE" Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have long shunned Sinn Fein, citing policy differences and the party's historic links to the IRA, which fought British rule in Northern Ireland for decades in a conflict in which some 3,600 people were killed before a 1998 peace deal.

Both parties are also opposed to Sinn Fein's high-spending promises, its pledge to scrap property tax and plans to hike income taxes on high earners they say would discourage foreign multinationals that employ one-in-10 Irish workers. Sinn Fein on Thursday effectively admitted it could not enter power without one of the two large parties, with leader Mary Lou McDonald telling reporters it would be "very, very tricky to construct such a government."

But she said a Fianna Fail-Fine Gael coalition would be "a slap in the face to the Irish electorate" who had clearly expressed a desire for change. "I cannot imagine who would be prepared to facilitate these two parties," she said.

The Green Party, with 12 seats, and the Social Democrats on six are the two largest of the remaining parties that may be open to a coalition deal. The Labour Party, which also has six seats, said it plans to sit on the opposition benches. Several Fianna Fail lawmakers, including McGrath, suggested the party could lead a minority government similar to the previous administration, led by Varadkar, that relied on a co-operation deal with Fianna Fail, then the main opposition party.

Fine Gael is less keen on a mirror image of the "confidence and supply" agreement that led to both parties losing seats. Any tie-up would also face considerable opposition within both parties, with lawmakers fearing it would undermine their respective identities and provide Sinn Fein the platform of lead opposition party.

"We have always said we would speak to Fianna Fail but I think that would be a difficult process," Fine Gael deputy leader Simon Coveney told RTE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Sprinter Baker has Olympics on his mind as he runs indoors

American world indoor 60 metres bronze medallist Ronnie Baker is finally healthy and hopes to keep his comeback going when he faces British speedsters Richard Kilty and CJ Ujah at Glasgows World Athletics Indoor Tour stop on Saturday.Many t...

UPDATE 2-Weinstein's lawyer asks NY jurors to reject 'overzealous prosecution' at rape trial

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein told a New York jury on Thursday that they were the last line of defense against an overzealous prosecution, as Weinsteins weeks-long rape trial comes to a close. The prosecution wove a sinister tale of a man w...

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa arrives on 4-day visit to India

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa arrived here on Thursday on a four-day visit to India. Minister for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya received him at the airport. The Portuguese President is accompanied by Minister of State and Foreig...

UPDATE 2-Iran says it will strike U.S. and Israel if they make the 'slightest error'

Iran is ready to strike the United States and Israel if they give it any reason to do so, the head of the elite Revolutionary Guards said in a live broadcast on state television on Thursday.If you make the slightest error, we will hit both ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020